Rajeev learned ceiling work and made a living by working in Kannur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. He came back to Kerala two years ago but avoided going home. He just stayed in a lodge in Kalamassery and continued his work.

Kochi: Panangad police finally tracked down Rajeev Kumar after 17 long years. He had left his house back in 2009 after a disagreement with his father. The police located the 44-year-old man, who is the son of Puthenkulathil Devan from near Panangad Bhajanamadam. They safely handed him over to his relatives. Rajeev completely cut off contact with his family and friends after leaving home. He picked up ceiling work and survived by taking up jobs in Kannur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. He actually returned to Kerala two years ago but still did not visit his family. Instead, he rented a room in a Kalamassery lodge and went about his daily work.

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In the meantime, his father Devan passed away in 2015. The family urgently needed to find Rajeev about a month ago to settle some property division matters. His mother Leelamma then filed a missing complaint with the Panangad police. Rajeev is the youngest of Devan's three children. A special police team took up the investigation. Inspector A B Vibin led the team, which included SI Mithun Mohan, Senior CPO Justin, and CPO Prashanth.

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The police got their first solid clue from an old traffic offense. The cops had booked Rajeev for drunk driving in Kochi a few years ago. The investigation team found out that he later sold the vehicle registered in his name. The police tracked these specific details and successfully located Rajeev.