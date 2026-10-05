A 57-year-old woman died after a train hit her near the Muringoor Divine Nagar railway station in Thrissur. The tragic accident happened right in front of her daughter and grandson while she was trying to pick up a forgotten bag from the platform.

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a 57-year-old woman lost her life after a train hit her right in front of her daughter and grandson. The deceased is Geetha (57), wife of Sasi, a resident of Oottoly house in Mandikkunnu, Muringoor. The accident took place near the Muringoor Divine Nagar railway station around 3 PM on Sunday.

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Geetha had come to the station to drop off her daughter, who was travelling to Cherthala. The three of them had crossed the railway tracks to reach the station. According to reports, Geetha had forgotten her bag on the platform right next to the track. While she was trying to pick it up, a train heading towards Ernakulam knocked her down. Her daughter Shari and grandson Sravan watched the horror unfold helplessly. Her body has now been shifted to the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital.

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