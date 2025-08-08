Minister Mohammed Riyas directed the National Highway Authority officials to complete the works of National Highway 66 in the state in a time-bound manner and ensure quality.

Thiruvananthapuram: At a high-level review meeting on the progress of National Highway 66 works in Kerala, Minister P A Mohammed Riyas emphasized the urgent need for completing the projects within a fixed and definite timeframe. He called on the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to ensure that the construction is not only finished on time but done with the highest standards of quality.

The minister stressed that strict attention must be paid to stretches where work is lagging. Even though this is the rainy season, he pointed out that tasks such as precasting can continue and should be prioritized. Work on these slower sections must proceed on a “war footing,” with no compromises on excellence. Minister Riyas also assured the officials of the state government’s full support to clear all obstacles and facilitate speedy completion.

Focus on Service Roads and Public Safety

Concern was also raised about the condition of service roads and existing roads in the areas undergoing construction. Minister Riyas acknowledged the difficulties faced by the public due to poorly maintained service roads and instructed that existing roads be kept fully motorable at all times. He made it clear that there should be zero tolerance for any negligence in this regard. Urgent repairs to roads affected by rains are to be carried out as soon as the weather improves.

Project Status and Participation of Key Officials

During the meeting, each stretch of National Highway 66 was carefully reviewed. Officials from NHAI reported that around 70 percent of the work is already complete, with over 400 kilometers widened into six lanes. Apart from NH-66, progress on other highways and projects under NHAI’s leadership was also discussed.

The meeting saw participation from key officials including Public Works Department Secretary K Biju IAS, Additional Secretary A. Shibu IAS, District Collectors, the NHAI Regional Officer, Project Directors, and contractors, all committed to working together to meet the goals set for the state’s vital highway infrastructure.