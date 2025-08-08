Sister Elesa Cheriyan recounts a harrowing ordeal in Jaleswar, Odisha, where she and fellow priests were held hostage and attacked. Accused of religious conversion, the group was assaulted by alleged Bajrang Dal activists.

New Delhi: Nun Elesa Cheriyan has opened up about a harrowing ordeal in Jaleswar, Odisha, where she and fellow priests were targeted in a violent attack. Speaking to Asianet News, Sister Elesa recounted how she was held hostage for nearly two hours, feeling helpless and afraid as chaos unfolded around her. “They shouted that this was BJP rule,” she said.

Confrontation Spiraled Into Brutality

The group—nuns and Malayali priests—had just attended the annual Mass and were making their way back when suddenly, strangers emerged and stopped them. What began as a confrontation quickly spiraled into brutality. Sister Elesa remembers her companions being beaten, and the sacred Bible thrown aside in contempt. "They hit us and threw away the bible. Even the oil from our bike was drained, as if to leave us stranded and powerless," she recounted.

Group Accused of Religious Conversion

The accused, identified as Bajrang Dal activists, accused the group of religious conversion and vented their anger through violence. Among the victims were Fr. Lijo Nirappel, the local parish priest, and Fr. V Jojo of the Balasore diocese, both left reeling from the assault.