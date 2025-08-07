India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called the US tariff hike "deeply disappointing," defending India's oil purchases from Russia as essential and market-driven.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on the United States for its unilateral decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, calling it a "blatant violation of global trade norms" and a direct threat to India's economic sovereignty. The CM described the move as an act of economic aggression that endangers the livelihoods of millions of Indians, particularly workers and farmers who are the backbone of the nation's economy. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a strong rebuttal over the additional tariffs in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. “The United States has once again resorted to high-handedness by unilaterally imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a blatant violation of global trade principles. This move endangers the livelihoods of Indian workers and farmers who power our economy with their labour and resilience. It will severely impact Kerala’s exporters, especially in seafood, spices, tea, and coir, putting thousands of livelihoods at risk across the state. It's also an assault on the very idea of multilateralism. We must respond with strength, uphold our sovereignty, and refuse to bow to such pressure,” he wrote on social media.

MEA calls Trump's Decision 'Deeply Disappointing'

US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday, August 6 imposing an additional 25% on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. India defended its energy trade policy, stating that its oil imports are driven by market needs and are essential to meet the energy requirements of its 1.4 billion people. “Our decisions on oil procurement are based on market considerations and aimed at securing the country’s energy interests,” the MEA said, pushing back against what it sees as an attempt to pressure India over sovereign policy choices. Terming the US measure “deeply disappointing,” the ministry pointed out that several other nations continue to source oil from Russia according to their own strategic interests. It said singling out India for penalties was unjust and warned that appropriate steps would be taken to protect national interests.