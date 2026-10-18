Following the fatal Nedumbassery crash that killed three people, Nooha Sajeev, mother of the prime accused, Suhail Sajeev, expressed condolences to the victims' families and appealed for privacy and a fair investigation. Her 19-year-old son remains in judicial custody.

The Nedumbassery car crash accused, the 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev’s mother, Nooha Sajeev, has broken her silence following her son’s arrest and subsequent rejection of his bail plea in connection with the fatal accident that claimed three lives near Cochin International Airport on Sunday, October 18.

Last Sunday, October 11, Suhail, alongside his three co-accused, Ninav, Joyal S Anto, and Ameen Sha, all aged 19, were travelling in a high-speed Bentley Mini Cooper when the vehicle collided with a scooter carrying three young riders, Eyas, Gopika, and Devika. All three victims succumbed to their severe injuries following the violent impact.

Suhail Sajeev was allegedly behind the wheel and intoxicated at the time of the collision, with the forensic lab report revealing that the prime accused in a hit-and-run case had a blood alcohol concentration of 160 mg per 100 ml, which was reportedly five times the permissible legal limit.

Also Read: 'Can't Treat As Minor Offence': Keralam Plans Special Law For Drunk Drivers After Fatal Nedumbassery Crash

Suhail Sajeev’s Mother Makes Emotional Appeal

A week after a horrific tragedy that took the lives of three young individuals, the prime accused Suhail Sajeev’s mother, Nooh Sajeev, who owns Iha Designs, shared a video message on her boutique's social media platforms appealing to the public for privacy while offering her condolences to the victims' families.

In a video, Nooh stated that she understands the ‘unbearable’ pain of parents who lost their children, adding that she and her family are also struggling to cope with the overwhelming reality of the situation. She also called for a fair investigation in the matter, urging that the law take its course with utmost sincerity so that the complete truth comes to light.

“I understand the unbearable pain of losing children who were raised with so much love and hope. My words cannot ease the grief of their parents, but I offer my heartfelt condolences.” Nooh said while holding back her tears.

“I do not know what to do or what to say. I was in a situation where I couldn't even get up for many days. I am going through such a difficult situation.

“Let the incident be probed by the appropriate authorities. Let the law take its course. Let everything happen with utmost sincerity. I wish only the truth to come out,” she added.

Suhail Sajeev’s Mini Cooper, which crashed into a scooter carrying Eyas, Gopika, and Devika in Nedumbassery, was gifted by his mother in December last year, and has now become the central focus of public debate regarding high-speed luxury vehicles and young drivers.

Appealing for Privacy

Further speaking on the intense backlash and online scrutiny directed at her family, Nooh Sajeev appealed to the public to refrain from passing judgment or spreading unverified opinions while the legal investigation is underway.

“We are also ordinary people. There are four members in our family, and we have a life ahead of us,” Nooh said.

“I know people are angry with us, but I request them not to circulate baseless opinions about my family. Please remember that I am a mother, too.

“So I am requesting you to get us out of all the things that you are spreading,” she concluded.

Sajeev Suhail and his four co-accused have been remanded to judicial custody following the dismissal of their bail pleas by the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

His mother's emotional appeal came at a time when public scrutiny has reached an all-time high over youth access to high-performance vehicles, underage drinking, and the broader social implications of the crash.

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