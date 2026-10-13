Keralam is considering a special law to impose stricter penalties, including imprisonment and vehicle confiscation, on drivers who cause fatal accidents under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Transport Minister C P John told the Assembly that legal experts were being consulted. The announcement follows a fatal crash at Nedumbassery near Kochi.

Keralam is considering a special law to impose stricter punishment on drivers who cause fatal road accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Transport Minister CP John told the state Assembly on Tuesday. Replying to a submission by CV Santhakumar, the minister said the government was consulting legal experts on the proposed legislation. He said such cases should not be treated as minor offences arising from negligence and stressed that those responsible must face stringent action.

The proposed measures could include imprisonment and vehicle confiscation for drivers who cause deaths while driving under the influence of intoxicants. However, the legislation is still under consideration, and the government has not announced its final provisions.

Nedumbassery crash puts drunk driving under scrutiny

The announcement comes days after three youngsters, two women and a man aged around 21, were killed in a crash at Nedumbassery near Kochi.

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According to the report, an allegedly overspeeding Mini Cooper, reportedly driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol, rammed into their scooter. The incident renewed concerns about drunk driving, speeding and the enforcement of road safety rules.

The proposed law aims to ensure that fatal crashes involving intoxicated drivers attract stricter consequences. The government is yet to clarify how the proposed legislation would differ from existing legal provisions.

Kerala to launch Road Safety Mission

John also announced plans to establish a Road Safety Mission aimed at significantly reducing road accidents across the state. The Chief Minister will head the mission, while the Transport Minister will serve as its co-chairman.

A governing council will include ministers handling the Home, General Education, Higher Education, Health, Social Justice, Youth Affairs, Local Self-Government, Public Works, Labour and Revenue departments.

A mission directorate will be established under the council to coordinate and implement road safety initiatives.

The minister said around 4,000 people die in road accidents in Kerala every year. Although the government could not promise to eliminate every accident, he said the proposed mission would work towards reducing fatalities substantially.

Accident-prone roads to receive priority

The government is also examining accident-prone stretches ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, when traffic volumes are expected to increase.

John said the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) had conducted a study in line with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The study identified hazardous locations and road conditions contributing to accidents.

The government is particularly concerned about the increasing number of crashes on the MC Road stretch between Adoor Enathu and Pandalam.

Identified risks include dangerous curves, missing pedestrian footpaths, inadequate road markings on stretches where vehicles tend to speed, insufficient signage at overtaking junctions and heavy vehicles parked close to curves.

The minister said urgent steps would be taken to address these problems. Road improvement projects will be prioritised according to accident risks and funded through the Road Safety Fund.

Focus on prevention and enforcement

The proposed law and Road Safety Mission form part of the government's broader effort to tackle road deaths through stricter enforcement and safer road infrastructure.

The government is expected to continue reviewing accident-prone locations and coordinating with relevant departments to improve road safety.

The final impact of the proposed measures will depend on the legislation's provisions, enforcement and implementation of the planned road improvements.

(With inputs from agencies)