The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-77 lottery draw held on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM. The first prize offers Rs 1 crore, alongside various other cash rewards including consolation prizes.

Lottery participants can now stop waiting for the Kerala lottery annoucement as the Samrudhi SM-77 lottery result for Sunday, October 18, 2026, have been declared. Ticket buyers can check for the winning numbers and find out if they have a life-changing surprise.

The scheduled draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery includes a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh with several other consolation prizes and other awards.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-77 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBAParticipants should make sure that their ticket numbers and series match the official results before claiming for prizes. Winners are required to adhere to the procedures prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.