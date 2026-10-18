The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-77 lottery draw held on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM. The first prize offers Rs 1 crore, alongside various other cash rewards including consolation prizes.
Lottery participants can now stop waiting for the Kerala lottery annoucement as the Samrudhi SM-77 lottery result for Sunday, October 18, 2026, have been declared. Ticket buyers can check for the winning numbers and find out if they have a life-changing surprise.
The scheduled draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery includes a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh with several other consolation prizes and other awards.
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-77 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA
2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA
4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA
5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA
6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBAParticipants should make sure that their ticket numbers and series match the official results before claiming for prizes. Winners are required to adhere to the procedures prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.