The Kerala Samrudhi SM-77 lottery draw occurs on October 18, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Official results will be published online around 4:30 PM. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, with subsequent prizes of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and a Rs 5,000 consolation prize.

Thousands of Kerala lottery followers are waiting as the Samrudhi SM-77 draw takes the spotlight on Sunday, October 18, 2026. With a first prize of Rs 1 crore up for grabs, ticket holders are waiting impatiently to check if their numbers will bring a life-changing surprise.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM . The complete results list is expected after the draw, with official publication anticipated around 4:30 pm. Ticket holders should avoid relying on unverified lists circulating online until the official numbers are announced.

Check prizes up for grabs

The Kerala Samrudhi lottery offers diverse prize categories, giving participants ample reason to check the final results. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by Rs 25 lakh for the second prize and Rs 5 lakh for the third prize. The consolation prize is Rs 5,000.

How to check the SM-77 result

Once the results are published, ticket holders can visit the Kerala State Lotteries official portal to check the winning numbers and download the result document. You must carefully compare the complete ticket number and series with the official result once they are out.

Lottery winners are advised to follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's claim procedure and verify the applicable deadline and documents required through official instructions. Keep the original ticket safe and do not hand it over to unauthorised agents.