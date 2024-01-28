Nava Kerala Sadas: Follow-up actions took on 20 per cent petitions only in Idukki

Most of the complaints were received from the revenue department. Out of 15,570 complaints, the action was taken against only 400 cases.

Idukki: In the aftermath of the Nava Kerala Sadas held in Idukki, only 20 percent of the complaints received were followed up. Most of the unresolved complaints are for land, medical assistance, and boarding houses. Around 42,236 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in 5 constituencies of Idukki.

Most of the complaints were received from the revenue department. Out of 15,570 complaints, the action was taken against only 400 cases. More than 6300 are for medical assistance and about 4500 are related to the patent. The action was taken on 5548 of the 11,501 complaints in the Local Self-Government Department. Most of the complaints were received by the police.

Out of the 280 grievances received, a commendable 272 have seen some form of resolution. The breakdown of actions reveals progress in various departments, with 1009 out of 2203 cases in the Co-operative Department, 137 out of 506 cases in Civil Supplies, and 291 out of 586 cases in the Labor Department being successfully addressed. Applications received for houses, including those under the Life Housing Scheme, are still pending. The district administration reckons that more grievances can be resolved quickly if the Governor signs the Land Use Act Amendment