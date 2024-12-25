MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Asianet News earlier celebrated the life and legacy of Malayalam writer-director M.T. Vasudevan Nair with a week-long event titled 'Priyappetta MT' in Kozhikode, honoring his films, stories, and contributions to literature, alongside the city's civic celebrations.

Kozhikode: Malayalam writer-director M.T. Vasudevan Nair shared a close bond with the Asianet News family throughout his life. The channel has broadcasted various programs honoring the extraordinary talent of the writer over the years. In his 80s, Asianet News celebrated M.T.’s unparalleled brilliance with a week-long event titled Priyappetta MT (Beloved MT), held in Kozhikode to pay tribute to the literary legend.

Artists from across Kerala painted M.T.'s characters, while his films were screened and rare photographs displayed. Students from various districts engaged in discussions with M.T., and his characters were brought to life on stage. At the closing ceremony, M.T.'s beloved actor Mammootty and favorite director Hariharan attended.

Prominent figures from the arts and social spheres spoke about M.T.'s cherished works. The event was graced by Asianet MD K. Madhavan, Asianet News then Editor-in-Chief T.N. Gopakumar, and other notable participants. M.T.'s response during the event was filled with genuine joy, leaving no trace of his usual reserved nature.

Renowned Jnanpith Award recipient M.T. Vasudevan Nair, an unmatched literary genius who revolutionized Malayalam literature, passed away on Wednesday (Dec 25). He had been receiving treatment for age-related health issues at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

M.T.'s literary journey began gaining recognition in the late 1950s. His debut novel, Pathiravum Pakalvelichavum (Midnight and Daylight), was serialized in Mathrubhumi Weekly. This was followed by his first published novel, Naalukettu (The Legacy), in 1958, which won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1959. The novel delves deeply into the emotional and familial tensions within a decaying Nair household and offers a bold critique of the matrilineal inheritance system, marumakkathayam.

