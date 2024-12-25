MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Asianet News earlier celebrated the life and legacy of Malayalam writer-director M.T. Vasudevan Nair with a week-long event titled 'Priyappetta MT' in Kozhikode, honoring his films, stories, and contributions to literature, alongside the city's civic celebrations.
 

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 11:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

Kozhikode: Malayalam writer-director M.T. Vasudevan Nair shared a close bond with the Asianet News family throughout his life. The channel has broadcasted various programs honoring the extraordinary talent of the writer over the years. In his 80s, Asianet News celebrated M.T.’s unparalleled brilliance with a week-long event titled Priyappetta MT (Beloved MT), held in Kozhikode to pay tribute to the literary legend.

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Asianet News had paid tribute to the literary giant for a week by celebrating his films and stories, alongside the city’s civic festivities.

Artists from across Kerala painted M.T.'s characters, while his films were screened and rare photographs displayed. Students from various districts engaged in discussions with M.T., and his characters were brought to life on stage. At the closing ceremony, M.T.'s beloved actor Mammootty and favorite director Hariharan attended. 

Prominent figures from the arts and social spheres spoke about M.T.'s cherished works. The event was graced by Asianet MD K. Madhavan, Asianet News then Editor-in-Chief T.N. Gopakumar, and other notable participants. M.T.'s response during the event was filled with genuine joy, leaving no trace of his usual reserved nature.

Renowned Jnanpith Award recipient M.T. Vasudevan Nair, an unmatched literary genius who revolutionized Malayalam literature, passed away on Wednesday (Dec 25). He had been receiving treatment for age-related health issues at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

M.T.'s literary journey began gaining recognition in the late 1950s. His debut novel, Pathiravum Pakalvelichavum (Midnight and Daylight), was serialized in Mathrubhumi Weekly. This was followed by his first published novel, Naalukettu (The Legacy), in 1958, which won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1959. The novel delves deeply into the emotional and familial tensions within a decaying Nair household and offers a bold critique of the matrilineal inheritance system, marumakkathayam.

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair anr

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair

Kerala: Lengandary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91 anr

Kerala: Legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91

Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby dmn

Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby

Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dmn

Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore anr

Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore

Recent Stories

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair anr

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair

Kerala: Lengandary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91 anr

Kerala: Legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91

Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby dmn

Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open dmn

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties gcw

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon