Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair

Kerala will observe two days of mourning on December 26 and 27 to pay tribute to legendary writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. Government programs, including the cabinet meeting, have been postponed.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 10:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will observe two days of mourning on December 26 and 27 following the demise of M.T. Vasudevan Nair, hailed as the master craftsman of Malayalam literature. As part of the official mourning, all government programs, including tomorrow's scheduled cabinet meeting, have been postponed.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that his body will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Kozhikode until 4 PM tomorrow (Dec 26), and at the Mavoor Road crematorium for public viewing at 5 PM.

M.T. Vasudevan Nair had previously instructed his family on how posthumous rites should be conducted, including not allowing the body for public display anywhere other than his home and prohibiting any funeral procession. This is why the public viewing is limited to his residence only.

Chief Minister expressed his condolences, stating that M.T.’s demise is an irreparable loss, as he was a literary genius who elevated Malayalam literature to global prominence.

"In the wake of MT's passing, condolences are extended to his family, relatives, and friends, as well as to the Malayalam literary community. The Kerala Government, on behalf of the people of Kerala and Malayali communities worldwide, also expresses deepest condolences," CM Vijayan wrote.
 

M.T. Vasudevan Nair celebrated as the master of lyrical nostalgia in Malayalam literature, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91 in Kozhikode. He breathed his last at Baby Memorial Hospital.

Hospitalized for the past 11 days, M.T. was admitted following a cardiac arrest. While doctors reported on Tuesday that he was off ventilator support, his condition worsened significantly on Wednesday night, leading to his demise.

