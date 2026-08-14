Kerala Lottery Result 2026 for Suvarna Keralam SK 65 will be announced today, August 14. The draw is scheduled for 3 PM, with winners able to check the official results.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK 65 lottery draw today, Friday, August 14, 2026. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suvarna Keralam is among the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala government. The lottery is held every Friday and carries the code SK, along with the respective draw number. A ticket is priced at ₹50.

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Kerala Lottery Result Today: Suvarna Keralam SK 65

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is issued by the Kerala State Lotteries Department in multiple series. The series can vary from one draw to another. According to the details provided for this draw, as many as 108 lakh tickets are issued for sale every week.

The biggest attraction for participants is the first prize of ₹1 crore. Other winning numbers and prize categories will be announced through the official result publication following the draw.

Participants are advised to keep their tickets safely and carefully match the winning number, series and other details once the results are released.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result 2026

After the draw, participants can check the winning numbers through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official result publication. The department's downloadable result PDF should be treated as the final reference for verifying a winning ticket.

If numbers reported through preliminary updates differ from the official result document, participants should rely on the result officially published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Suvarna Keralam SK 65 result will be updated after the draw and official announcement. Participants should check the complete prize list before claiming any prize.