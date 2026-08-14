A 14-year-old girl in Ernakulam has died by suicide. The girl, Parvathy, was the daughter of Vijeesh, a resident of Kunnukara in Nedumbassery.

Ernakulam: A 14-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Ernakulam in a tragic incident that took place on Monday evening. The girl has been identified as Parvathy, the daughter of Vijeesh, a resident of Kunnukara in Nedumbassery.

Parvathy was a student at the Kunnukara Christuraj School. Police suspect that she took this extreme step because she was upset after her parents restricted her from using her mobile phone.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors could not save her. According to the police, the trigger seems to be an argument with her father. He had called the family's mobile phone and found the line busy. When he questioned her about it, she reportedly got very upset, which may have led to the tragedy.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you are going through a crisis and need support, please call these helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)