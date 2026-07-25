A brutal murder has shocked Aryad in Alappuzha, where 24-year-old Akhil, son of Aji, was allegedly killed by his friend. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents disturbed and raising serious concerns about personal safety and increasing violence in the area.

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident reported from Aryad, a 24-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by his own friend. The victim has been identified as Akhil, also known as Achu, the son of Aji and a resident of the area. The attack took place at around 5:45 PM today, close to Akhil’s house, sending shockwaves across the locality.

According to police sources, the accused is Akhil’s friend Shelajad, who hails from Kayamkulam. The reason behind the violent altercation is still unclear, and authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal attack. Akhil sustained severe injuries during the incident and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Thathampally for emergency treatment.

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Despite the efforts of medical staff, Akhil could not be saved and was declared dead shortly after arrival. His sudden and tragic death has left family members, friends, and residents of the area in deep shock and grief.

Police officials stated that after committing the crime, Shelajad, along with another friend who was present at the scene, fled the area in an auto-rickshaw. A manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact motive and sequence of events.

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