A mild earthquake was felt in Peechi, Thrissur. Locals said they heard a rumbling sound coming from underground. So far, no reports of any damage or injuries have come in.

Thrissur: A mild earthquake was reported in the Peechi area of Thrissur on Tuesday evening, causing brief panic among residents. According to locals, a loud rumbling sound was heard moments before the tremors were felt, adding to the alarm. The incident occurred at around 6:05 PM.

People in nearby areas, especially Thekkekulam and Jandhamukku, which are located close to the Peechi Dam, reported experiencing the vibrations. Many residents said the ground shook for a few seconds, prompting them to step outside their homes in fear and confusion. Some described the sound as similar to an underground explosion or heavy machinery, though its exact source remains unclear.

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Authorities were alerted soon after the incident, and preliminary checks were carried out in the affected areas. Officials have confirmed that there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property so far. However, the sudden nature of the tremor and the unusual rumbling noise have raised concerns among locals.

Experts suggest that such mild tremors can occur due to minor seismic activity and are not uncommon in certain regions. Residents have been advised to remain calm but alert, and to report any unusual developments to local authorities.

Further monitoring is underway to assess the situation, while officials continue to keep a close watch to ensure public safety.

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