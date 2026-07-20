A migrant worker reported that his ₹15,000 was stolen on a crowded bus. The bus was immediately taken to a police station, where cops checked everyone's bags and pockets. However, the money was not found.

Kozhikode: There was quite a scene on a Priyadarshini bus running on the Kozhikode-Thiruvambadi route after a theft was reported. A migrant worker claimed that ₹15,000 was stolen from him.

The worker realised his money was gone only when the bus reached Kundamangalam. He immediately alerted the conductor about the missing cash. Acting fast, the conductor told the driver to take the bus straight to the police station.

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The bus was then driven to the Kundamangalam station. Once there, the police asked all the passengers to get off and began checking their bags. They even checked the pockets of some passengers. The bus was completely full at the time.

Despite the thorough search, the police couldn't find the missing money. They advised the worker to file a formal complaint. After the inspection was over, the bus was allowed to continue its journey.

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