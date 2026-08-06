After a jackal attack, locals carried out a search for hours to track down the animal. During the operation, another resident, T.K. Ratheesh, was bitten by the jackal. The animal was eventually located and killed by locals, while the incident raised concerns among residents about safety from wildlife encounters.

A man in Kasaragod was attacked and bitten by a golden jackal while he was milking his cow, creating panic among residents of the area. The incident took place early morning at Pilicode Maniyat, where the victim, identified as Anil Kumar, was carrying out his routine work when the animal attacked him.

Anil Kumar sustained injuries to his leg and was immediately shifted to the District Hospital for treatment. According to local residents, the same jackal had reportedly attacked and bitten three cows in the area before targeting the man.

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Following the repeated attacks, the local panchayat issued an alert and warned residents to remain cautious. Locals soon began searching for the animal to prevent further incidents. After hours of efforts, residents managed to locate the jackal and killed it.

However, during the search operation, another local resident, T.K. Ratheesh, was also bitten by the animal. He was rushed to Kanhangad District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about the increasing threat posed by wild animals entering residential areas, prompting authorities and locals to remain vigilant.

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