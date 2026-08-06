Following a family dispute, Praveen punched a glass door, causing a serious injury to his hand. He then locked himself inside the bathroom and did not respond despite attempts to contact him. Concerned, his wife called her brother and informed the police for assistance. Authorities later responded to the situation.

A man in Kochi's Eloor area has tragically died after a family fight took a fatal turn. The deceased has been identified as Praveen, 49, a resident of Manjummel Chalanattu Veettil. The incident happened around 10:30 PM on Tuesday night. According to reports, Praveen got into an argument with his family. In a fit of rage, he punched and broke the glass on their kitchen door. The broken glass severely cut his hand, and he started bleeding a lot. Instead of seeking medical help, Praveen went into the bathroom and locked the door from the inside.

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After some time, his wife got worried when he didn't come out. She called her brother for help, and they subsequently informed the Eloor police. Police arrived at the scene and rushed Praveen to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. Sadly, doctors couldn't save him, and he passed away around 3:30 AM on Wednesday due to excessive blood loss. After a post-mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives. Praveen is survived by his wife, Shimna, and their two children, Andrea and Ajoy.

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