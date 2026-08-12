The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-65 lottery draw held on August 12, 2026. Participants can now check the official list for all winning numbers. The draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-65 lottery draw held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories, including the highly anticipated first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Dhanalekshmi weekly lottery draw was conducted at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize carries a jackpot of Rs 1 crore, while the draw also offers several other major prizes, including Rs 30 lakh for the second prize and Rs 5 lakh for the third prize, along with consolation and lower-tier rewards.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-65 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DF319327

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 319327

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - DA765470

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - DC286600

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0657, 0837, 1261, 2511, 2817, 2948, 3176, 3945, 4465, 5178, 5793, 6053, 6135, 6209, 7335, 8630, 9067, 9083, 9248

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 1806, 3326, 3537, 6515, 7180, 7672

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0186, 0219, 0907, 1051, 1476, 1732, 2526, 2528, 2624, 2739, 3554, 3610, 3623, 3996, 4452, 4477, 5139, 6734, 7596, 7739, 7841, 8662, 8908, 9057, 9109

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0027, 0157, 0615, 0675, 1223, 1318, 1427, 1680, 1681, 1705, 2026, 2042, 2051, 2131, 2333, 2584, 2781, 2843, 2866, 3256, 3313, 3333, 3363, 3480, 3495, 3758, 4022, 4210, 4420, 4437, 4472, 4474, 4522, 4740, 4802, 4820, 4890, 5090, 5458, 5807, 6065, 6123, 6272, 6459, 6512, 6614, 7121, 7221, 7317, 7600, 7790, 7794, 7886, 7940, 8046, 8084, 8101, 8225, 8280, 8292, 8331, 8447, 8559, 8615, 8712, 8761, 8940, 9116, 9192, 9321, 9418, 9483, 9748, 9812, 9827, 9994

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0057, 0072, 0106, 0116, 0150, 0201, 0220, 0744, 1019, 1379, 1469, 1725, 1745, 1756, 1863, 1887, 1944, 2217, 2300, 2360, 2433, 2546, 2558, 2574, 2575, 2655, 2786, 2822, 2864, 2880, 3022, 3130, 3239, 3257, 3342, 3712, 3811, 3895, 3931, 4066, 4281, 4291, 4298, 4309, 4328, 4525, 4669, 4720, 4747, 4932, 4937, 5173, 5222, 5240, 5258, 5447, 5515, 5541, 5586, 5873, 5890, 5902, 6111, 6184, 6423, 6522, 6551, 6598, 6701, 6816, 7156, 7250, 7408, 7645, 7714, 7815, 8010, 8050, 8091, 8135, 8138, 8241, 8262, 8301, 8708, 8737, 8834, 8935, 9054, 9325, 9439, 9517, 9536, 9636, 9807, 9824

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0014, 0095, 0135, 0225, 0321, 0347, 0386, 0508, 0729, 0829, 0860, 0876, 0882, 0936, 1060, 1105, 1150, 1458, 1495, 1528, 1554, 1604, 1623, 1699, 1804, 1872, 1988, 2080, 2182, 2326, 2331, 2335, 2364, 2366, 2368, 2846, 2894, 2999, 3075, 3192, 3197, 3391, 3427, 3478, 3532, 3556, 3592, 3638, 3698, 3716, 3761, 3820, 3898, 3956, 4076, 4079, 4280, 4327, 4462, 4483, 4730, 4769, 4951, 4954, 4960, 5079, 5085, 5134, 5229, 5263, 5290, 5724, 5871, 5897, 6030, 6157, 6266, 6292, 6312, 6318, 6339, 6402, 6416, 6479, 6593, 6596, 6661, 6882, 6948, 7087, 7178, 7225, 7242, 7253, 7277, 7329, 7459, 7539, 7565, 7620, 7625, 7630, 7731, 7803, 8045, 8162, 8178, 8270, 8316, 8347, 8391, 8413, 8550, 8569, 8676, 8764, 8793, 8869, 8926, 8956, 8985, 9029, 9050, 9073, 9262, 9350, 9358, 9363, 9420, 9428, 9457, 9468, 9629, 9670, 9674, 9676, 9694, 9722

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-65 Lottery Result Today (August 12): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the officially announced results. The complete prize-wise list, including the first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prize and other winning categories, should be checked before making any claim.

Participants are advised to verify their tickets against the official Kerala State Lottery Department results and preserve the original ticket safely. The physical lottery ticket is required while claiming a prize, and winners must follow the procedures prescribed by the authorities.

Lottery winnings may also be subject to applicable taxes and other rules. Winners should ensure that their ticket details are verified correctly before approaching an authorised lottery office or following the official prize-claim process.

The Dhanalekshmi draw is among Kerala's popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting participants with its Rs 1 crore top prize. With the DL-65 results now announced, ticket holders can check whether luck has favoured them in today's draw.

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