The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-65 draw is scheduled for August 12, 2026. The draw will occur at 3 pm, but the official results are not yet announced. The top prize is Rs 1 crore, with other prize tiers available.

The KeralaLottery Dhanalekshmi DL-65 draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The results are yet to be declared at the time of writing.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery draw is held at 3 pm, with the official results expected to be published later after the draw process is completed. Ticket holders are advised to wait for the official announcement and verify their numbers carefully against the Kerala State Lottery Department's published results.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-65 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the key attractions for participants. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize winner receives Rs 5 lakh. The lottery also has several other prize categories, including a consolation prize and lower-tier rewards.

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The previous Dhanalekshmi draw, DL-64, was held on August 5, while the latest DL-65 edition is scheduled for August 12. As the draw is yet to take place, no winning ticket numbers should be treated as official until they are released by the authorities.

Once announced, participants should cross-check the complete list of winning numbers with the official Kerala lottery results. Winners are also advised to carefully preserve their original lottery tickets and follow the prescribed procedure for claiming any prize.

The live results for Dhanalekshmi DL-65, including the first, second and third prize-winning numbers along with the complete list of other prize categories, will be updated after the official announcement.

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