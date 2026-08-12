A man in Kochi has been arrested for attacking his partner's 12-year-old son. The incident happened when the man and the boy's mother visited the house where the child lives with his father.

Kochi: The North Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his partner's 12-year-old son. The accused has been identified as Alex Chacko, a 42-year-old from Thrippunithura.

According to the police, the boy's mother had left her family and was living with Alex. The trouble started when the mother and Alex recently visited the house where the child lives with his father. An argument broke out during the visit, and Alex allegedly attacked the boy. The complaint was filed based on this incident, which took place in the Ernakulam North Police station area.

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Alex Chacko was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody. This isn't Alex's first run-in with the law. The Palarivattom Police had earlier booked him for trespassing into the residence of Hibi Eden, the local Member of Parliament.

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