In a truly tragic incident, a man from Kannur, V. Amal, was found dead just hours after his fiancée took her own life. Amal was working in Ernakulam. His fiancée, a woman from Kasaragod, was found hanging at her residence in Karnataka.

Kasaragod: In a heartbreaking incident, a man has died by suicide just hours after his fiancée also took her own life. The man, V. Amal from Ambalathattu in Kannur, was found dead in Ernakulam where he worked. This happened right after his fiancée, P. Anusree (25) from Poochakkad in Kasaragod, was found hanging at her residence in Karnataka. Anusree was an employee at the State Bank of India's Hunsur branch. The couple's wedding was fixed for December 26.

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Anusree, who was 25, reportedly ended her life last night. It is believed she made a video call to her fiancé, 26-year-old Amal, just before she hanged herself. Following this, a devastated Amal also took his own life. He had checked into a hotel near the Ernakulam North railway station and was found hanging there. Both Amal and Anusree were SBI employees and had been friends for a long time. Their families had fixed their wedding for December 26. Relatives suspect that the couple had an argument yesterday, which might have led to this tragedy. Anusree's father is Chandran from the Thyyil house in Kizhakkekara.

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(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from a mental health expert. If you are having such thoughts, call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)