A 25-year-old digital marketing professional returning from Kannur died after a sleeper bus overturned early this morning. Thirteen others were injured in the crash.

Cherthala: A private sleeper bus lost control and overturned near Kalithattu Junction in Mararikulam on the national highway. The bus was heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Mangaluru. A 25-year-old man died in the crash, and 13 other passengers got injured. The victim is Aadil Sajeev (25), son of Sajeev. He lived at Numi Manzil in Eminence Village, Manthuka, Pandalam. Aadil worked in digital marketing and was returning home from Kannur. The accident took place around 5 AM today.

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The bus had around 14 passengers on board. It rolled off the national highway and fell onto the service road. This stretch is risky because the highway is about two feet higher than the service road. Police suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash. The bus completely flipped to one side due to the impact. Local residents heard the loud noise and rushed to help. They joined hands with the Mararikulam police to carry out the rescue work.

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Rescue teams shifted the injured people to Alappuzha General Hospital and other private hospitals. Doctors stated that three passengers suffered serious injuries, but they are out of danger. Aadil's body is currently at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital mortuary. Mararikulam police registered a case and began their probe. Officials used a crane to move the bus and restore traffic on the highway.