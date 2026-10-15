Vismaya ran for about 50 meters screaming for help before collapsing on the road. Her brother and neighbours rushed her to a private hospital in Valapad, but she didn't make it. On the way, she begged her relatives to take care of her son.

Valapad village woke up to a shocking tragedy near the Thrissur Valapad beach. A man brutally murdered his wife and four-and-a-half-year-old son around 1:30 AM. Vijesh from Nattika Beach murdered his 30-year-old wife Vismaya and their son Daksh. He locked the bedroom door from the inside before committing the crime. The couple had been fighting a lot lately because Vijesh suspected Vismaya of talking to other men.

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Vismaya had left her husband and was staying with her fisherman brother and mother near GDM School in Valapad. Just this Wednesday, relatives from both sides went to the Valapad police station. They sorted out the issues, and the couple agreed to live together again. Vijesh works as a lorry driver in Thrissur. He usually visits once a week and leaves the next day. Since they patched things up, Vijesh stayed back at Vismaya's house. But around 1:30 AM, Vismaya's brother Vikas heard loud screams. He pushed the door open and saw a heavily bleeding Vismaya running outside.

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She ran for about 50 meters crying for help and then collapsed on the road. Her brother and neighbours quickly took her to the emergency ward of a private hospital in Valapad. While they were on the way, she told her relatives, "Please take care of my son." Doctors declared her dead before they could even start treatment. Meanwhile, locals went back to the house and saw the bedroom door locked from the inside. They called out to Vijesh, but he did not answer. They broke the door open and found both the little boy and Vijesh lying in a pool of blood.

Police said Vijesh tried to kill himself after murdering his wife and son. He had a deep cut on his neck and was bleeding heavily. People rushed little Daksh to the Valapad hospital emergency ward and took Vijesh to the Medical College hospital in another ambulance. Sadly, Daksh lost his life. Vismaya is the daughter of Kanaka and the late Vikranchery Manikandan from Valapad beach. Vijesh is currently fighting for his life at the Medical College.