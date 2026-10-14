A 15-year-old Class 10 student was found dead at her rented house in Ayilam, Attingal. She was reportedly distressed over scoring low marks in her recent exams. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Class 10 student was found dead, hanging inside her house at Ayilam in Attingal. The deceased is 15-year-old Gauri Parvathy, a student of Ayilam Government High School.

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Primary reports suggest she took this extreme step because she was very upset about getting low marks in her recent exams. Gauri and her family were staying in a rented house near the Ayilam Homeo Hospital. Yesterday evening, around 6:30 PM, her mother found the young girl hanging from a hook in her bedroom.

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Neighbours immediately helped the family rush her to the Valiyakunnu Taluk Hospital, but doctors could not save her life. Gauri was reportedly very stressed after scoring less in her recent exams. Attingal police have registered a case and started further procedures. She was the only daughter of Shimi and Shaiju, who currently works abroad.