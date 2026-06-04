A gym in Palakkad, Kerala, has become a subject of social media controversy after branding itself as "Islam-friendly." The facility's policies, including no music and separate workout times for men and women, have sparked a wide range of online reactions, from support to accusations of divisiveness.

A gym in the Palakkad region of Kerala has become the subject of a social media controversy after claiming to be a "Islam-friendly gym." Online responses to the facility's policies, which included distinct training times for men and women and no loud music, were divided. After a promotional video purportedly outlining the gym's strategy started making the rounds online, the conversation intensified. While some people were in favour of providing a fitness center that adheres to specific religious beliefs, others questioned if this notion would cause divisiveness.

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According to reports, Nawaz Muthu T opened the gym in Puthunagaram, calling it a "Islam-friendly" exercise facility. He described a number of rules that the institution adheres to in a promotional video. The information provided indicates that no music or songs are played within the gym. There are designated time windows for each group, and men and women do not work out together.

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Additionally, the message asserted that women should wear a headscarf and dress modestly when working out. As long as individuals agreed to abide by the guidelines, it also said that members of other religions might participate.

Social Media Reacts

Many people debated if the gym was only for Muslims after the video gained widespread online exposure. A user wrote, “Expect more like these in the coming days… Secularism is starting to flourish. period." Another commented, “Not surprised."

"Being 100% literate means going back by 1000 years," someone remarked.

Some questioned the need for religion-based spaces. A different person asked, “What is the need to create a religion based division everywhere? Imagine the outrage if this was done the other way."

Others thought the idea was perfect. A user said, "If true, it is good for both Hindus and Muslims as well."

"Why go to the gym at all, if you're so Islamic?" one individual said, casting doubt on the concept entirely.