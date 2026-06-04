A viral video shows a young man consuming large quantities of straw, typically used as animal feed, in front of a perplexed crowd. The clip has gained massive traction online, sparking a wide range of reactions from humour and shock to discussions about health risks and the lengths people go to for online attention.

Social media is no stranger to unusual trends, but a recent viral video has caught attention for a particularly surprising reason. In the video, a young man is shown carelessly consuming big amounts of straw or chaff, which is frequently fed to animals including goats, cows, and buffalo. The man's peculiar eating habits have left viewers both amused and perplexed as the video continues to go viral online. The video has swiftly gained popularity on social media, with people expressing a range of reactions, including humour, shock, and worry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The man is seen carrying a big container full of dry straw in the now-viral footage. He constantly takes handfuls and consumes them in front of a crowd instead of utilising them as animal feed.

The deed seemed to have stunned a number of spectators. While some look on in shock, others pull out their phones to capture the strange incident on camera. The man continues to chew and eat the straw without displaying any discomfort throughout the whole of the approximately one-minute video, which further stuns spectators.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The strange video has gained popularity on social media thanks to thousands of responses and shares.

How Did Netizens React?

Funny comments and insightful thoughts soon flooded the video's comment area.

"It's incomprehensible how a human could eat so much straw," a user said. "If it's cow food, why can't humans eat it too?" remarked another. "Maybe in the future, a shop of a baba who eats straw will open," joked a third commenter.

At the same time, a lot of individuals questioned whether the act was done just to get attention online. "People are willing to go to any lengths to go viral," someone said.

Discussions concerning digestion and health have also been sparked by the popular video. The main ingredient in straw, cellulose, cannot be effectively digested by humans, in contrast to grazing animals. Cows and other ruminant animals have specific digestive systems and bacteria that aid in the breakdown of fibrous plant material.