Ironically, Abdul Hakeem first shot to fame with a video on his page 'Ente Cassette', where he exposed a drug mafia that was targeting Malayalis in Bengaluru.

Sharjah: A Malayali vlogger, famous for his 'Ente Cassette' page, has reportedly been arrested in the UAE. Abdul Hakeem was nabbed after a video of him using drugs during a live stream went viral. Hakeem, who had posted several anti-drug campaign videos on social media, was caught in a major slip-up. The incident happened at his residence in the UAE. He accidentally switched on the live stream feature on an app called 'Kick' while he was consuming drugs. Media reports suggest that he even tried to flee the country after the video leaked. However, the Sharjah Police have not yet officially confirmed the arrest.

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Ironically, Hakeem became a known face after he made a video for his 'Ente Cassette' page about a drug mafia in Bengaluru that was trapping Malayalis. This isn't his first brush with the law. He already has cases against him back in Kerala. A woman from Ernakulam had filed a complaint against him for making lewd comments on social media. There's also a case for attacking a police jeep when he was being taken into custody. He used to present himself as a social activist fighting against drugs and violence against women. But, there have always been allegations that he had close links with drug gangs.

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