Police arrested a man named Ayush from Vypin Arukadu after a drug bust operation. Officers found 1 kg of cannabis on his scooter and another 16 kg inside the flat where he was staying. The total seizure points to a major recovery by Kochi police in the ongoing investigation.

Kochi: Police have seized 17 kg of hybrid cannabis in Marampilly, Perumbavoor. They arrested a man named Ayush, a resident of Vypin Arukadu, in connection with the bust. Cops first found 1 kg of the drug on his scooter, and a search later led them to 16 more kilos in the flat he was living in.

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The DANSAF team, working under the District Police Chief, first caught Ayush with the cannabis hidden in a plastic cover on his scooter. He had only been living in a nearby flat for about a week. When the police searched his flat, they found the massive stash of hybrid cannabis. Interestingly, the Perumbavoor ASP also lives in the same apartment complex. According to the police, the seized drugs have a market value of a whopping Rs 17 crore. They also stated that this is the largest seizure of hybrid cannabis in Kerala's history.

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