Malappuram: Following the tragic incident occurred in Malappuram's Kalikavu, where a tapping worker named Gafoor was killed in a tiger attack, the post-mortem report has surfaced. The report has revealed that Gafoor suffered a deep bite to his neck, which caused his death due to blood loss. The report also mentions flesh being bitten off from his back, as well as teeth and claw marks all over his body.

The forest department has launched a mission to capture the man-eating tiger, with a 50-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zachariah. A Kumki elephant has also been brought from Muthanga to aid in the mission. The team is using 50 cameras installed in the area to locate the tiger's presence, and further actions, including tranquilizing, will be taken once the tiger is located.

Locals have protested the incident, claiming that it was not an isolated event and that the presence of tigers and leopards in the area had been reported for days. They pointed out the frequent attacks on farmers by wild animals and demanded a government job for a family member of the deceased instead of the Rs 10 lakh compensation. MLA A.P. Anilkumar visited the site and assured the locals that tranquilizer teams from Wayanad and Palakkad had been dispatched. He emphasized the need for cooperation and mentioned raising the issue in the Assembly three months prior, advocating for government action like cages or cameras.

The incident occurred early morning, when another worker reported seeing Gafoor being dragged away by a tiger. Police and forest officials investigated after receiving the report, and Gafoor's body was found five kilometers away. Due to inaccessible terrain, the officials had to travel on foot to retrieve the body, which was then transported to the hospital. Gafoor is survived by his three children.