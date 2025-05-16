Advocate Beylin Das, accused of assaulting junior lawyer Syamili Justin, has been remanded to judicial custody until May 27 by the Thiruvananthapuram Magistrate Court.

Thiruvananthapuram: Advocate Beylin Das, who has been accused of brutally assaulting junior lawyer Adv. Syamili Justin, has been remanded to judicial custody by the Thiruvananthapuram Magistrate Court. He will remain in custody until May 27. The court has postponed its decision on his bail application until tomorrow.

The Magistrate Court heard preliminary arguments on the bail plea today. The prosecution opposed the request, stating the seriousness of the offense and stating that Beylin Das, as a legal professional, should have acted with greater responsibility. They argued that granting bail would set a wrong precedent.

In response, the defense claimed that the incident stemmed from a dispute between two junior lawyers, into which Beylin Das had intervened. According to the defense, the situation was exaggerated and was strictly an internal office matter. Beylin also stated that he had no intention of insulting womanhood and asserted that he was asked by another lawyer to reprimand Adv. Syamili.

Following the court's decision to remand him, Beylin Das was taken for a medical examination at the Thiruvananthapuram Fort Hospital. Adv. Syamili Justin later expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision and the arrest, stating that Beylin had admitted to physically assaulting her and that she felt justice had been served.

When Beylin Das was brought to court from the Vanchiyoor police station at around 11 a.m., a large crowd of lawyers had gathered outside. Police had deployed heavy security around the court premises, including the presence of the Shangumukham Assistant Commissioner.

Beylin Das was arrested the previous evening at around 7 p.m. by the DANSAF team and Thumba police. He was traveling in his brother’s Alto car (registration number KL-19 J 7177) at the time of arrest.