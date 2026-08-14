A shocking double murder has come to light in Idukki's Nedumkandam area. A man named Antony, also known as Appachan, and his wife Valsamma were found killed. Their son has been taken into custody.

A shocking case of double murder has been reported from Idukki, where a man has allegedly killed both his parents at their residence. The incident took place in Ezhukumvayal, near Nedumkandam, leaving the local community shocked.

The deceased have been identified as Antony, also known as Appachan, from the Paratharayil house, and his wife, Valsamma. According to the preliminary information available, the couple was allegedly attacked by their son, Ajeesh.

Following the incident, police took Ajeesh into custody in connection with the deaths. Officers reached the location and began examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged killings. The exact sequence of events leading to the deaths is yet to be established.

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The motive behind the alleged double murder remains unclear. Police are questioning the accused and gathering information from people who may have knowledge of the family and the events preceding the incident.

Investigators are also expected to carry out the necessary legal procedures, including an inquest and further examination of the scene, as part of the probe.

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Authorities are currently working to determine what led to the alleged attack and whether any dispute or other circumstances preceded the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

The police have not yet disclosed additional information regarding the motive or circumstances of the deaths. The investigation into the case is ongoing.