Police arrested a man for allegedly brutally assaulting his wife over suspicion and then circulating a video of the attack on social media. The shocking incident took place in Ranni, where the case has raised concerns over domestic violence and the misuse of social media.

Ranni: Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly brutally assaulting his wife and subsequently circulating a video of the attack on social media. The accused has been identified as Reji, a resident of Vadasserikkara in Ranni.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7:30 PM on Saturday, August 8. Police said Reji had been repeatedly suspecting his wife and allegedly harassing her over various issues. On the day of the incident, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple over a minor matter, following which Reji allegedly attacked his wife.

Kerala Crime: Man Hacks Woman With Machete For Not Picking Up His Call!

Police said the accused grabbed the woman by her hair and punched her on the back. He allegedly continued beating her across different parts of her body and also assaulted her with a piece of wood. The woman sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident took a further disturbing turn when Reji allegedly circulated visuals of the assault on social media platforms. The video reportedly showed the woman being subjected to the attack.

Kerala Murder: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend to Death in Paravur for Ending Relationship!

Following the incident, the injured woman approached the Ranni police station and filed a complaint against her husband on Thursday. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation into the alleged assault and circulation of the video.

Reji was arrested by the police on Thursday night. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the circulation of the assault video.