In a shocking incident from Kollam, an elderly man has died by suicide after attacking his neighbour. The man, identified as Manoharan Pillai from Peroor Kuttichira, allegedly attacked his neighbour Shahjahan yesterday morning following a dispute over a pathway.

Kollam: An elderly man, who attacked his neighbour during a dispute over a pathway, has died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Manoharan Pillai, 70, a resident of Paloor Veettil in Peroor Kuttichira. He was found hanging.

The dispute between Pillai and his neighbour, Shahjahan, reportedly took place yesterday morning. During the heated argument, Pillai allegedly attacked Shahjahan on the neck. Shahjahan was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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Later in the afternoon, Manoharan Pillai was found dead at his home. The Kilikollur police have registered a case regarding the incident.

Manoharan Pillai is survived by his wife Saraswathi and son Sreejish. His daughter, Manosha, had passed away earlier. His daughter-in-law is Rehna. The final rites will be conducted this afternoon.

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(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from mental health experts. If you are having such thoughts, call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)