A husband and wife have been arrested in Thrissur for allegedly cheating a man of ₹87 lakh. They took the money by promising to make him a partner in a new jewellery shop called 'S.R. Gold' in Mathilakam Puthiya Kavu.

Thrissur: A couple has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of ₹87 lakh by promising to launch a jewellery business with him. The Mathilakam police nabbed Sudheer (45) and his wife Subaida (44), both from Pappinivattom, in Ponnani.

The duo allegedly convinced a man from Kuzhalmandam in Palakkad to invest in a new showroom they claimed they were opening, to be named 'S.R. Gold' in Mathilakam Puthiya Kavu. They offered him a partnership in the business if he invested ₹3 crore.

Kunnamkulam Theft: Lakhs Worth Construction Material Stolen From Building Site!

According to the police, the victim was cheated out of a total of ₹87 lakh. The couple made him transfer ₹56 lakh to their bank accounts through multiple online transactions starting from June 2021. They also took another ₹31 lakh from him directly in cash.

When the victim realised he had been cheated, he filed a complaint with the District Police Chief. The Mathilakam police then registered a case and started an investigation. The police team used technical investigation methods to track down the couple and finally arrested them.

Serial Thief: Man With 100 Cases Arrested Over Mosque Thefts Across Kerala!