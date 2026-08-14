Veeyapuram police arrested a 24 year old man for allegedly stealing large cooking pots and other vessels from a mosque’s storeroom in Haripad. The accused was taken into custody following the reported theft, while police continue to investigate the case and recover the stolen items.

Haripad: The Veeyapuram police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of utensils from a local mosque's storeroom. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shamim, a 24-year-old from Kappilmekke in Kayamkulam's Krishnapuram area.

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Shamim allegedly broke into the storeroom of the Veeyapuram Nibrasul Islam Sangham Jamaath mosque and stole two large Indalium biryani pots and two traditional brass vessels, known as 'urulis'. According to the police, this isn't his first time; he has a history of carrying out similar thefts in other mosques as well.

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The investigation team that nabbed the accused was led by Veeyapuram SHO Anoop Jose. The team also included SIs Ajith and Sreekumar, Civil Police Officers Manoj, Sreekumar, Vinish, Sajjad, Kishore, and Abdul Wahid, along with Home Guard Jacob.

After his arrest, Mohammed Shamim was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.