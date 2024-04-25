Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Silence period begins in Kerala; Prohibitory orders imposed in 4 districts

    Kerala will go to polls on Friday (April 26) and the high-octane campaign came to an end on Wednesday (April 24). The state will witness a period of silence and the candidates are trying to garner maximum votes for the Lok Sabha Elections. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 7:24 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: With the conclusion of a rigorous one-and-a-half-month-long election campaign, the state now enters a silent campaign phase before the second polling phase on Friday (April 26). Voters are gearing up to cast their ballots, with results slated for announcement on June 4th.

    In the final hour, political fronts and candidates are making last-minute efforts to secure maximum votes. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, 194 candidates are vying for seats across 20 constituencies in the state. With 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will take place across 25,231 booths.

    Polling materials distribution for the election will commence at 8 am tomorrow, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. Prohibitory orders have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Kasaragod districts to prevent any potential conflicts. A total of 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces have been deployed for security. Election officials on duty are eligible to vote by post today, and designated centers will be operational for this purpose. 

    The overall electoral landscape suggests a tight race in fifteen of Kerala's twenty Lok Sabha seats. While Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Ponnani may not witness as close contests, fierce competition is evident across all constituencies. Triangular contests are particularly notable in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, adding to the electoral dynamism seen in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, and Thrissur.

    The conclusion of the open campaign witnessed enthusiastic displays of political fervor, as hundreds of activists from different parties gathered at specific locations in each constituency. They demonstrated their support by playing energetic songs, chanting slogans with gusto, proudly waving party flags, and distributing informational pamphlets.

    In the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, where a fierce three-way battle is underway, the culmination of the open campaigning was a vibrant spectacle.

    At the bustling Peroorkkada junction, incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor of the Congress and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar stood atop two nearby cranes, accompanied by their respective supporters. Tharoor was accompanied by Achu Oommen, daughter of the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, while Chandrasekhar was joined by local BJP leaders. Both candidates waved to the gathered party workers from their elevated positions.

    Meanwhile, LDF nominee Pannyan Raveendran led a massive rally of party activists, sporting an oversized red crown, adding to the lively atmosphere of the campaign's conclusion.

    On the final day of campaigning, enthusiastic party workers were observed carrying their respective candidates on their shoulders while chanting slogans in several places.

    Incidents of minor scuffles between rival party workers were reported in locations like Thodupuzha, Neyyattinkara, Karunagappally, and Malappuram over various issues. However, timely interventions by the police helped prevent any escalation of tensions.

    The presence of various national leaders in the state added to the fervor of the campaign's conclusion. Home Minister Amit Shah, AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed public meetings in different constituencies, further energizing their respective party bases.
     

