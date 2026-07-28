KSRTC has introduced strict measures to curb ticket fraud on Priyadarshini bus services. Employees found involved in ticketing irregularities face immediate suspension, while depots must maintain daily passenger and fare collection registers under enhanced vigilance.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced strict action against ticket fraud on its Priyadarshini bus services. In a major crackdown aimed at improving transparency and preventing revenue leakage, the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) has directed that any employee found involved in ticketing irregularities on Priyadarshini services will be suspended immediately. The decision follows fresh vigilance findings that uncovered multiple irregularities, prompting the corporation to strengthen monitoring and improve accountability across its depots.

KSRTC Orders Immediate Suspension For Ticket Fraud

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held on Monday. During the meeting, the vigilance department reported six more instances of irregularities on ordinary bus services.

As part of the new measures, every depot has been directed to maintain a dedicated daily register recording the number of passengers travelling on Priyadarshini services and the total fare collected. Vigilance squads have also been instructed to intensify inspections by checking as many ordinary buses as possible.

Daily Monitoring And Record Verification Made Mandatory

KSRTC has issued a fresh circular introducing stricter monitoring procedures for Priyadarshini services. Under the new guidelines, the number of Priyadarshini tickets sold and the total fare collected must be recorded daily.

To ensure accuracy, the Ticket and Cash Superintendent and the Audit Superintendent will be required to verify and sign the records each day. The same information must also be entered accurately into the C-DIT system, which is used to monitor daily ticket collections.

Employees Face Strict Disciplinary Action

The KSRTC management has made it clear that employees who fail to comply with the new instructions will face stringent action. In addition to financial penalties, those found violating the rules will also face disciplinary proceedings.