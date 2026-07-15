Kerala's Priyadarshini free travel scheme for women and transgender individuals on KSRTC ordinary buses has completed one month. While women ridership increased significantly, private bus operators claim ₹65 crore revenue losses and over 500 buses have stopped services amid financial concerns.

The Kerala government's Priyadarshini free travel scheme, launched as the UDF government's first 'Indira Guarantee' promise, has completed one month, with the state government claiming widespread public acceptance. The scheme provides free travel for women and transgender individuals on KSRTC ordinary buses, resulting in a sharp rise in daily women passengers. However, the initiative has also triggered financial concerns among private bus operators, who claim significant revenue losses and service disruptions across the state.

Women Ridership Sees Significant Increase

Under the Priyadarshini scheme, daily women ridership on KSRTC buses has increased from 7.25 lakh to 11.84 lakh, according to government figures.

For many women, the scheme has reduced monthly travel expenses, making it a popular initiative among regular commuters.

Private Bus Operators Face Financial Challenges

While the scheme has benefited KSRTC passengers, private bus operators have raised concerns over its impact on their sector.

Private bus owners claim they have suffered revenue losses of around ₹65 crore within one month of the scheme's implementation. They also stated that more than 500 private buses across Kerala have stopped operations, with operators struggling to meet expenses such as diesel costs and staff salaries.

Government Forms Committee To Address Crisis

To address concerns raised by private bus operators, Transport Minister CP John has initiated discussions with representatives of the sector.

The state government has also formed a five-member expert committee headed by former Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar to study the financial crisis faced by private bus operators.

The committee is expected to submit its report within six weeks. Based on its recommendations, the government will decide whether to provide subsidies or other forms of financial assistance to private bus operators.

Government Calls Scheme A Major Success

Speaking on the 'Namaste Keralam' programme on Asianet News, Transport Minister CP John said the government was "fully satisfied" with the performance of the scheme after one month.

"No other government scheme in recent times has been accepted so happily by the people," he said.

The minister said the initiative has positively impacted women's lives and helped reduce the financial burden on families. He also claimed that even the opposition had acknowledged the scheme's success.

No Immediate Expansion Plans

CP John clarified that there are currently no plans to extend the Priyadarshini scheme to other categories of buses.

He also announced that a new comprehensive transport policy aimed at transforming Kerala's transport sector will be introduced soon.

The government is now awaiting the expert committee's recommendations to determine the next steps for balancing the benefits of free travel with the concerns of private bus operators.