Kozhikode has been placed on alert after a new Shigella case was confirmed in Payyoli. A nine-year-old boy tested positive, taking the total cases in June to 12. Health officials have intensified preventive measures, including water chlorination.

Kozhikode has once again been placed on alert after a new case of Shigella infection was confirmed in Payyoli, adding to growing health concerns in the district. A nine-year-old boy from the 13th ward of Thuravur Panchayat has tested positive for the infection. He was diagnosed at a private hospital, and officials have confirmed that his condition is currently stable.

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The latest case comes just days after his relative, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, was also diagnosed with Shigella. The younger child has since completed treatment and been discharged from hospital. With this, the total number of Shigella cases reported in Kozhikode district this June has risen to 12.

The district is already dealing with concerns related to Nipah and cholera, further adding to public health worries in the region.

Rising Shigella Cases In Kozhikode

Health officials have urged residents to remain vigilant following the recent spike in infections. People experiencing symptoms have been advised to seek medical attention promptly and strictly follow hygiene protocols.

Authorities have also emphasised the importance of avoiding stale food and consuming only safe drinking water to prevent further spread of the infection.

Preventive Measures Intensified In Affected Areas

In areas such as Payyoli, where new cases have been reported, the health department has begun preventive measures. These include chlorination of water sources and increased monitoring to contain the spread of infection.

Officials said containment efforts are being strengthened in vulnerable locations to prevent further transmission.

District On Alert Amid Multiple Health Concerns

The situation remains a matter of concern as the district continues to grapple with multiple health challenges. Earlier, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl from Thalakkulathur had died due to the infection, highlighting the seriousness of the outbreak.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have appealed to the public to remain cautious and follow official health advisories.