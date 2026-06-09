Shigella Outbreak: Rising Concern in Kerala, Protect Your Family Now! Read Details
A Shigella outbreak has been confirmed among students in Kerala's Wayanad district. Two students from Koliyadi's Mar Baselios School have tested positive for the infection.
What are the things to be careful about to avoid getting Shigella?
Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the digestive tract
Shigella is a bacterial infection that inflames the digestive system. Its common symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting. In some cases, patients can also get bloody diarrhoea and severe dehydration. The bacteria spreads very easily through poor hygiene and contaminated food, causing quick outbreaks, especially in crowded areas.
Shigella Symptoms: These Early Signs Could Signal a Serious Gut Infection!
Children under the age of five are among the most vulnerable.
The elderly are another high-risk group.
Can cause dizziness, weakness, and low blood pressure
Washing hands well with soap and water will reduce the chance of spreading the disease
High fever, persistent vomiting, bloody diarrhea, extreme weakness, or decreased urine output
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