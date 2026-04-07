A Kozhikode court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a bedridden woman and assaulting a minor. The 2021 case led to a ₹75,000 fine, with prior POCSO conviction noted.

Kozhikode: A court here has sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for breaking into a house and raping a mentally challenged woman. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 75,000 on him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Koyilandy Fast Track Special Court Judge, K. Naushadali, announced the punishment for 51-year-old Mohammed, a resident of Poonath in Avidanallur.

The shocking incident took place back in 2021. At the time, the survivor was bedridden due to an illness. Only her brother's minor daughter was at home with her.

Also read: Karnataka High Court Says Attempt to Murder Charge Justified in Reckless Driving Case

Kozhikode Crime

According to the case details, Mohammed trespassed into the house and first sexually assaulted the minor girl. He then entered the room where the woman was resting and brutally raped her.

The young girl managed to escape from him and ran out of the house. She found her grandmother, who was out for work, and told her everything that had happened. The grandmother rushed back and immediately took the survivor to the Balussery Taluk Hospital for medical help.

It's also important to note that Mohammed was previously convicted under the POCSO Act for the assault on the minor girl in a separate case.

The Balussery Police had registered the case, and Circle Inspector MK Suresh Kumar was the investigating officer. Advocate Jethin appeared for the prosecution.

Also read: Karnataka Horror: Teacher Hacked to Death, Body Burnt on Roadside in Kalaburagi