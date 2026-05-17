The results for the Samrudhi SM 55 lottery are out! One lucky person has won the top prize of ₹1 crore. The second prize is a cool ₹25 lakh, and the third prize winner gets ₹5 lakh.

The wait is finally over for thousands of lottery ticket holders. The Kerala State Lotteries Department has just announced the results for its popular Samrudhi SM 55 lottery, which is drawn every Sunday.

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The grand prize of a whopping ₹1 crore has gone to the holder of ticket number MF 143965. This lucky ticket was sold in Kottayam. The ticket for this weekly draw costs just ₹50, and a massive 1.08 crore tickets are sold across 12 different series every week.

Here's a full breakdown of the winning numbers:

First Prize - ₹1 Crore

MF 143965 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize - ₹5,000

MA 143965, MB 143965, MC 143965, MD 143965, ME 143965, MG 143965, MH 143965, MJ 143965, MK 143965, ML 143965, MM 143965

Second Prize - ₹25 Lakh

MK 496477 (ADOOR)

Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh

ME 377146 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Fourth Prize - ₹1 Lakh

0032, 0502, 1412, 1475, 1861, 1990, 2163, 2807, 2990, 3561, 5999, 6607, 7278, 7980, 8206, 8393, 8498, 9613, 9664

Fifth Prize - ₹2,000

2349, 6123, 7218, 8495, 9127, 9603

Sixth Prize - ₹1,000

0070, 1015, 1134, 1533, 1693, 2336, 2704, 3472, 4176, 4531, 5230, 5659, 6023, 6026, 6245, 6483, 6563, 6678, 7154, 7427, 7584, 8672, 9000, 9820, 9961

Seventh Prize - ₹500

0014, 0421, 0484, 1053, 1058, 1329, 1393, 1405, 1416, 1457, 1464, 1585, 1792, 1854, 1856, 2504, 2514, 2755, 2788, 2808, 3143, 3374, 3959, 4029, 4385, 4930, 4942, 5091, 5112, 5328, 5494, 5552, 5647, 5669, 5709, 5831, 5839, 5869, 6029, 6090, 6129, 6174, 6193, 6287, 6305, 6431, 6434, 6460, 6508, 6574, 6868, 6908, 6916, 6998, 7512, 7581, 7635, 7683, 7823, 7854, 8056, 8152, 8184, 8290, 8295, 8342, 8792, 8794, 8885, 8920, 8936, 9103, 9266, 9749, 9868, 9924

Eighth Prize - ₹200

0092, 0165, 0366, 0471, 0473, 0628, 0875, 0989, 1035, 1087, 1577, 1715, 1810, 2018, 2029, 2153, 2188, 2240, 2359, 2563, 3046, 3059, 3269, 3414, 3697, 3702, 3790, 3792, 3838, 3845, 4125, 4401, 4490, 4533, 4810, 4820, 4843, 5090, 5165, 5314, 5441, 5534, 5650, 5710, 6015, 6162, 6208, 6252, 6311, 6356, 6367, 6449, 6668, 6697, 6721, 6729, 6897, 6972, 6976, 6978, 7107, 7119, 7183, 7198, 7311, 7369, 7434, 7874, 7938, 8103, 8120, 8123, 8161, 8211, 8224, 8274, 8388, 8400, 8496, 8844, 8849, 9202, 9313, 9393, 9634, 9712, 9731, 9748, 9769, 9784, 9796, 9894

Ninth Prize - ₹100

0118, 0182, 0258, 0285, 0312, 0322, 0359, 0540, 0558, 0608, 0785, 0923, 0954, 0961, 1037, 1173, 1188, 1216, 1230, 1317, 1503, 1510, 1532, 1651, 1756, 1786, 1943, 1972, 1992, 2083, 2093, 2199, 2321, 2338, 2432, 2452, 2616, 2671, 2688, 2740, 2750, 2817, 2929, 2934, 2941, 3028, 3051, 3153, 3270, 3297, 3511, 3545, 3759, 3767, 3778, 3843, 3937, 3948, 3968, 3977, 4084, 4109, 4126, 4130, 4178, 4188, 4196, 4550, 4563, 4711, 4819, 4877, 4893, 5030, 5060, 5138, 5143, 5158, 5204, 5286, 5390, 5492, 5539, 5563, 5582, 5751, 5798, 5808, 5835, 5906, 6012, 6078, 6277, 6281, 6444, 6496, 6657, 6773, 6862, 6942, 6948, 7049, 7060, 7082, 7140, 7176, 7199, 7212, 7234, 7631, 7632, 7729, 7730, 7764, 7808, 7831, 7943, 7969, 8087, 8097, 8129, 8196, 8236, 8345, 8586, 8595, 8600, 8772, 8807, 8871, 8896, 8971, 9056, 9064, 9097, 9104, 9114, 9139, 9314, 9396, 9405, 9490, 9514, 9633, 9643, 9716, 9725, 9814, 9858, 9884