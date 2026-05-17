The results for the Samrudhi SM 55 lottery are out! One lucky person has won the top prize of ₹1 crore. The second prize is a cool ₹25 lakh, and the third prize winner gets ₹5 lakh.
The wait is finally over for thousands of lottery ticket holders. The Kerala State Lotteries Department has just announced the results for its popular Samrudhi SM 55 lottery, which is drawn every Sunday.
The grand prize of a whopping ₹1 crore has gone to the holder of ticket number MF 143965. This lucky ticket was sold in Kottayam. The ticket for this weekly draw costs just ₹50, and a massive 1.08 crore tickets are sold across 12 different series every week.
Here's a full breakdown of the winning numbers:
First Prize - ₹1 Crore
MF 143965 (KOTTAYAM)
Consolation Prize - ₹5,000
MA 143965, MB 143965, MC 143965, MD 143965, ME 143965, MG 143965, MH 143965, MJ 143965, MK 143965, ML 143965, MM 143965
Second Prize - ₹25 Lakh
MK 496477 (ADOOR)
Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh
ME 377146 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Fourth Prize - ₹1 Lakh
0032, 0502, 1412, 1475, 1861, 1990, 2163, 2807, 2990, 3561, 5999, 6607, 7278, 7980, 8206, 8393, 8498, 9613, 9664
Fifth Prize - ₹2,000
2349, 6123, 7218, 8495, 9127, 9603
Sixth Prize - ₹1,000
0070, 1015, 1134, 1533, 1693, 2336, 2704, 3472, 4176, 4531, 5230, 5659, 6023, 6026, 6245, 6483, 6563, 6678, 7154, 7427, 7584, 8672, 9000, 9820, 9961
Seventh Prize - ₹500
0014, 0421, 0484, 1053, 1058, 1329, 1393, 1405, 1416, 1457, 1464, 1585, 1792, 1854, 1856, 2504, 2514, 2755, 2788, 2808, 3143, 3374, 3959, 4029, 4385, 4930, 4942, 5091, 5112, 5328, 5494, 5552, 5647, 5669, 5709, 5831, 5839, 5869, 6029, 6090, 6129, 6174, 6193, 6287, 6305, 6431, 6434, 6460, 6508, 6574, 6868, 6908, 6916, 6998, 7512, 7581, 7635, 7683, 7823, 7854, 8056, 8152, 8184, 8290, 8295, 8342, 8792, 8794, 8885, 8920, 8936, 9103, 9266, 9749, 9868, 9924
Eighth Prize - ₹200
0092, 0165, 0366, 0471, 0473, 0628, 0875, 0989, 1035, 1087, 1577, 1715, 1810, 2018, 2029, 2153, 2188, 2240, 2359, 2563, 3046, 3059, 3269, 3414, 3697, 3702, 3790, 3792, 3838, 3845, 4125, 4401, 4490, 4533, 4810, 4820, 4843, 5090, 5165, 5314, 5441, 5534, 5650, 5710, 6015, 6162, 6208, 6252, 6311, 6356, 6367, 6449, 6668, 6697, 6721, 6729, 6897, 6972, 6976, 6978, 7107, 7119, 7183, 7198, 7311, 7369, 7434, 7874, 7938, 8103, 8120, 8123, 8161, 8211, 8224, 8274, 8388, 8400, 8496, 8844, 8849, 9202, 9313, 9393, 9634, 9712, 9731, 9748, 9769, 9784, 9796, 9894
Ninth Prize - ₹100
0118, 0182, 0258, 0285, 0312, 0322, 0359, 0540, 0558, 0608, 0785, 0923, 0954, 0961, 1037, 1173, 1188, 1216, 1230, 1317, 1503, 1510, 1532, 1651, 1756, 1786, 1943, 1972, 1992, 2083, 2093, 2199, 2321, 2338, 2432, 2452, 2616, 2671, 2688, 2740, 2750, 2817, 2929, 2934, 2941, 3028, 3051, 3153, 3270, 3297, 3511, 3545, 3759, 3767, 3778, 3843, 3937, 3948, 3968, 3977, 4084, 4109, 4126, 4130, 4178, 4188, 4196, 4550, 4563, 4711, 4819, 4877, 4893, 5030, 5060, 5138, 5143, 5158, 5204, 5286, 5390, 5492, 5539, 5563, 5582, 5751, 5798, 5808, 5835, 5906, 6012, 6078, 6277, 6281, 6444, 6496, 6657, 6773, 6862, 6942, 6948, 7049, 7060, 7082, 7140, 7176, 7199, 7212, 7234, 7631, 7632, 7729, 7730, 7764, 7808, 7831, 7943, 7969, 8087, 8097, 8129, 8196, 8236, 8345, 8586, 8595, 8600, 8772, 8807, 8871, 8896, 8971, 9056, 9064, 9097, 9104, 9114, 9139, 9314, 9396, 9405, 9490, 9514, 9633, 9643, 9716, 9725, 9814, 9858, 9884