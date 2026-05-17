The results for the Samrudhi SM 55 lottery are out! The top prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second and third prizes are ₹25 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for its Samrudhi SM 55 lottery. The ticket number MF 143965 has bagged the first prize of a whopping ₹1 crore.
This lottery draw is held every Sunday. A single ticket costs just ₹50. Each week, the department sells 1.08 crore tickets across 12 different series.
Here is the full prize money list for the Samrudhi lottery:
First Prize: ₹1 Crore
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Second Prize: ₹25 Lakh
Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: ₹1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
Seventh Prize: ₹500
Eighth Prize: ₹200
Ninth Prize: ₹100