The results for the Samrudhi SM 55 lottery are out! The top prize is a massive ₹1 crore. The second and third prizes are ₹25 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for its Samrudhi SM 55 lottery. The ticket number MF 143965 has bagged the first prize of a whopping ₹1 crore.

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This lottery draw is held every Sunday. A single ticket costs just ₹50. Each week, the department sells 1.08 crore tickets across 12 different series.

Here is the full prize money list for the Samrudhi lottery:

First Prize: ₹1 Crore

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Second Prize: ₹25 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: ₹1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

Seventh Prize: ₹500

Eighth Prize: ₹200

Ninth Prize: ₹100