A government school teacher was brutally hacked to death in Kalaburagi, and her body was later burnt on a roadside. Police have launched an investigation as the motive behind the shocking murder remains unclear.

Kalaburagi: A truly horrific murder has come to light in the district, where a government school teacher was brutally killed. After hacking her to death with sharp weapons, the attackers burnt her body right there on the roadside. This shocking incident took place in Kalmood village, which falls under Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district.

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The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Jyothi Kapale. Jyothi was a resident of Anand Colony in Kalaburagi city. She worked as a teacher in Vanjarkhed village in Bhalki taluk, Bidar district. Because of her job, she had also taken a house in Bidar and used to travel to her school from there. She made it a point to visit her family home in Kalaburagi once a week.

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Kalaburagi Murder

Her burnt body was discovered near Kalmood in Kamalapur, on the route she would take while travelling from Kalaburagi to Bidar. It appears the attackers first murdered her and then poured petrol on her body before setting it on fire.

A case has been registered at the Kamalapur police station regarding the incident. The exact motive behind this brutal murder is still not clear. The police have started their investigation, and more details are expected to emerge soon.

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