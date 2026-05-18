The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-54 draw was held on May 18, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram. Conducted by the state government, the popular weekly lottery offered a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes included Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, with tickets priced at Rs 50.

The KeralaLottery Bhagyathara BT-54 draw, held on May 18, 2026, has once again created massive excitement among lottery enthusiasts across the state. Thousands of participants eagerly awaited the results of the popular weekly lottery conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, hoping to secure the grand first prize of Rs 1 crore. The Bhagyathara lottery remains one of Kerala’s most widely followed weekly draws, attracting participants from different districts every Monday.

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According to the official schedule, the Bhagyathara BT-54 draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Live result updates started appearing shortly after 3 PM, while the official detailed results and PDF list were expected to be published later in the evening. Participants were advised to verify all winning numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before initiating any prize claims.

The Bhagyathara lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50 and offers a wide range of prize categories beyond the bumper jackpot. Along with the Rs 1 crore first prize, the draw also includes a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. Several additional prize slabs ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100 are distributed among thousands of ticket holders, making it one of the most attractive state-run lotteries in India.

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Lottery tracking websites and social media platforms witnessed a surge in activity as users searched for “Kerala Lottery Result Today,” “Bhagyathara BT-54 result,” and “BT-54 winning number.” YouTube live streams and online result portals also saw heavy traffic from participants eager to get the latest updates instantly after the draw announcement.

Kerala’s lottery system continues to enjoy strong public participation because of its transparent government-regulated process and structured prize distribution. Officials repeatedly advise winners to keep tickets safe and avoid damage, as tampered or torn tickets may lead to claim complications. Prize winners receiving amounts above Rs 5,000 are required to submit valid identity proof and complete verification formalities through designated lottery offices or authorised banks.

The Bhagyathara draw has produced several life-changing winners over the years. Previous editions of the lottery witnessed participants from districts like Ernakulam, Kottayam, Cherthala and Irinjalakuda winning major prizes. These stories continue to fuel enthusiasm among regular lottery buyers across Kerala.

Officials have reminded participants that all winning tickets must be submitted within the stipulated claim period mentioned in Kerala lottery regulations. Meanwhile, excitement is already building for upcoming Kerala weekly lottery draws and the much-awaited Vishu Bumper lottery scheduled later this month.

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