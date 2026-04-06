Keralam's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar and Thiruvananthapuram DC Anu Kumari IAS have featured in a Gen-Z music video to inspire young voters and boost participation in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

IAS Officers Feature in Gen-Z Music Video for Voter Awareness

The Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar IAS and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari IAS joined in a vibrant Gen-Z themed music video especially made to inspire young voters and boost participation in the upcoming Assembly elections in Keralam. Along with the CEO and Thiruvananthapuram DC, Assistant Collector Sivasakthivel IAS, Election Department Under Secretary Sarin SS KAS, and a dedicated team including BLO Sathyabhama, Anagha Sajikumar, Manasa RB, Devika Anil, Deepa L, Aneesh MS, Abhijith, and Ashwin also joined the music video.

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The music video aims to attract the youth towards their responsibility of casting a vote in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, while also encouraging them to realise the influence each vote holds in the formation of government. The Gen-Z themed song is focused on "we vote, we decide," stressing the power electors hold in bringing any political party to power.

Keralam Assembly Elections 2026 Details

Meanwhile, polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

Key Political Alliances

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) includes other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). On the other hand, the UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.

Electoral Roll Statistics

Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to take part in the election. The final electoral roll, released on February 21 after a Special Intensive Revision, includes 2,69,53,644 voters, 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 are in the 18-19 age group. (ANI)