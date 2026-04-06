A Kerala techie survived four days alone in a dense jungle after getting lost during a trek. Facing rain, hunger, and elephant threats, she stayed calm until a massive search operation led to her rescue.

Kerala IT professional Survival Story: Just imagine this: a dense jungle, non-stop rain, and the constant threat of wild elephants nearby. All you have is a 500 ml bottle of water. There's no mobile network, not a single person in sight... just silence and fear. Sounds like a scene from a horror movie, right? But this is the real-life story of a 36-year-old techie from Kerala. She not only lived through this nightmare for four whole days but also came back safe, leaving everyone completely stunned. Her story of survival is just unbelievable.

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Went on a trek and suddenly disappeared

Sharanya, a 36-year-old IT professional from Kerala, went for a trek on April 2nd. She was with a group of 15 friends and a guide, heading to the famous Tadiandamol peak in Karnataka. Everything was going fine, but while coming down the mountain, one wrong turn changed everything. Sharanya got separated from her group and lost her way. By the time her friends reached the base camp, they realised she wasn't with them.

Wandered alone in the jungle for 4 days

All Sharanya had was a 500 ml water bottle and a phone with no network. On the first day, she managed to find a small stream and spent the night near it. For the next three days, she kept wandering through the jungle, hoping to find a path or someone who could help. She even tried to make a call, but her phone's battery died. With no other option, she knew she just had to keep moving.

Also read: Karnataka Horror: Teacher Hacked to Death, Body Burnt on Roadside in Kalaburagi

An elephant-infested jungle, but she wasn't scared

The area where she was trapped is known for its elephant population. To make things worse, it was raining heavily, making the situation even more difficult. But here’s the most surprising part: Sharanya later said she wasn't scared at all. This statement shocked everyone. Her calm attitude in such a dangerous situation became her biggest strength.

9 teams launched a massive search operation

As soon as the news of Sharanya's disappearance came out, a massive search operation was launched immediately. It included the police, forest teams, an anti-naxal unit, and local volunteers. They used drones and special cameras to scan every corner of the jungle. Officials in Bengaluru confirmed that the operation was running 24/7. Finally, after four long days, some local residents spotted her in a remote part of the forest and brought her back to safety. State officials have called the rescue a huge success and have praised Sharanya for her incredible courage and presence of mind.

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