The weather department has warned of heavy rains across Kerala again today. An Orange alert is in place for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta, with a Yellow alert for nine other districts. Officials will also raise the shutters of the Aruvikkara dam due to the downpour. The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by May 26.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated heavy rains will continue in several districts of Kerala today. An Orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts for the next three hours. The weather office says these areas could see heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

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Meanwhile, places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts can expect moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds up to 40 km/h. Light showers are likely in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, the IMD added.

A Yellow alert is active in nine districts today: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. For tomorrow, a Yellow alert has been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The IMD classifies 'heavy rain' as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period. On a related note, the IMD has confirmed that the monsoon has arrived in its first stop, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is now expected to reach the Kerala coast around May 26.

Aruvikkara Dam Shutters to be Raised

With water levels rising in the Aruvikkara dam due to the heavy downpour, officials have decided to open its shutters. Shutters number 1, 2, and 5 will be raised by 10 centimetres each, for a total of 30 centimetres, at 11 am today (17.05.2026). The District Collector has asked people living near the dam to stay alert and be cautious.